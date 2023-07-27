SEDAT Consult CEO pays courtesy call on CIHRM President in Kumasi

In an effort to fortify the HR landscape and promote professional growth among Human Resource (HR) professionals, the CEO of SEDAT Consult, Mrs. Patricia Abena Kissi, alongside her dedicated team, recently paid a courtesy call on the esteemed President of the Kumasi Chapter of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM), Mr. Osei Afriyie.

The visit was aimed to underscore the significance of the upcoming SEDAT HR Conference scheduled to be held in Kumasi.

The meeting resonated with a shared commitment to enhancing the HR profession and empowering HR professionals to thrive amidst evolving industry dynamics. Both parties engaged in a fruitful discussion, emphasizing the essential role HR professionals play in the overall success of organizations and the broader community.

The President of CIHRM, in his address, highlighted the pressing need for HR professionals to advocate for and safeguard the integrity of their profession. Drawing parallels with other esteemed professions, he stressed that HR professionals should unite in protecting the sanctity and value of HR management, just as any other professional group would.

"HR Professionals must stand as the guardians of the HR profession. We should be relentless and assertive in ensuring ethical practices, upholding standards, and maintaining professional excellence. Like any other professionals, we must actively protect and defend the reputation of HR," expressed the President of CIHRM.

Undoubtedly, the upcoming SEDAT HR Conference in Kumasi on October 19 provides a valuable platform to advance these shared objectives. As an esteemed event in the HR community, the conference aims to foster innovation, embrace technological advancements, and explore future trends that shape the HR landscape. Through interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, and insightful keynote addresses, the conference endeavours to equip HR professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills to thrive in their roles.

With the theme "Transforming HR: Innovation, Technology, and Future Trends," the conference aims to provide an enriching and thought-provoking experience for all attendees.

Mrs. Patricia Abena Kissi echoed the sentiments of the CIHRM President, emphasizing that HR professionals must take full responsibility for their continuous professional development. "Investing in oneself is not a luxury but a necessity. The world of HR is dynamic and constantly evolving. HR professionals should actively engage in learning and growth opportunities to stay relevant and provide valuable contributions to their organizations," affirmed the CEO.

Both parties agreed that the SEDAT HR Conference serves as an avenue for HR professionals to enrich their knowledge, strengthen their networks, and nurture lasting professional relationships. By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the conference encourages HR professionals to embrace their role as strategic partners in organizational success.

The President of CIHRM expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming SEDAT HR Conference, while the CEO of SEDAT Consult pledged ongoing support for the advancement of the HR profession.

As the date for the conference draws near, the HR community in Kumasi eagerly anticipates an enlightening and transformative event. The collaboration between SEDAT Consult and CIHRM exemplifies the spirit of unity, determination, and continuous improvement that are the hallmarks of empowered HR professionals.

With unwavering commitment, HR professionals will surely ascend to greater heights, safeguarding their profession and pioneering the future of HR in a rapidly evolving world.