Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi

Takoradi Sub-Metro of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has demolished some unauthorized structures lying along the beachfront of New Takoradi, a fishing community in the Metropolis.

The encroachers, according to the Director for the Takoradi Sub-Metro, Nana Asempaneye Yeboah II, had taken over a large land size and virtually surrounded the premix fuel loading point, posing a great danger to properties and lives in the event of a fire outbreak.

The Sub-Metro Director told the Ghana News Agency that demolishing the unauthorized structures was meant to promote safety in line with a directive from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

He explained that the NPA had threatened to cut fuel supply to the New Takoradi Landing Beach Committee (LBC) if the STMA failed to remove such unauthorized structures predominantly occupied by miscreants who engaged in drug peddling.

The Sub-Metro Director further indicated that the Assembly in 2020 served notices for the occupants to vacate the area and again undertook public announcement in the community on Friday, 21st July, 2023, via an announcement van and the community’s information system, prior to the actual exercise on Monday.

“So, our demolition on Monday was the last resort to get the needed results to save lives and property,” Nana Asempaneye added.

GNA