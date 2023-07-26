ModernGhana logo
Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice

The Police have forwarded the case docket on Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah's ‘stolen cash’ to the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice for review and advice.

“Following a case of stealing reported to the Police by Mr Daniel Osei-Kuffour and Hon. Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, the Police initiated investigations into the case, arrested some suspects, recovered some of the stolen items and arraigned the suspects before the court,” A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said.

Madam Dapaah tendered in her resignation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, July 22, 2023, a day after she made headlines after two of her former domestic staff were arraigned for stealing cash and personal effects from the Minister's home at Abelenkpe, Accra, between July and October 2022.

The two domestic staff and three others are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis belonging to the Minister and her husband.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation of Madam Dapaah and applauded her loyalty to the image and standing of his Government.

He also thanked her for her contribution to the Government and the nation’s progress.

“The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive. I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the nation.

“I am confident, like you, that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours,” the President said.

GNA

