GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over ‘Money Laundering’ statement

Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has called on Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, to retract and apologise for his recent statement on a TV show, where he referred to the real estate business in Ghana as "money laundering."

GREDA has expressed strong displeasure at the remark and is demanding a retraction and apology from the lawmaker.

In a statement, the association highlighted its extensive collaboration with state agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre, in their role as implementers of the anti-money laundering law (AML) - Act 749, as amended.

According to GREDA, they actively engage and cooperate with these agencies through workshops and seminars, aimed at building capacity and ensuring strict compliance with the law among their members.

The association emphasised the pivotal role of its members in providing housing for Ghanaians and contributing to reducing the housing deficit in the country. GREDA pointed out that its members also play a crucial part in the economy by employing both skilled and unskilled labour in the real estate sector.

Therefore, GREDA considers Sam George's statement as an affront to the hardworking efforts of its members and the significant contribution they make to the nation.

GREDA has, thus, issued a seven-day ultimatum for Sam George to retract his statement and offer an apology.

— Classfmonline.com