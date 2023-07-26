ModernGhana logo
Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu
26.07.2023 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu calls for publication of assets declared by public officials just as pertained during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era when officials publicized their asset declarations.

He says this will go a long way in helping deal with corruption among public officials.

Speaking on News 360 in relation to the decision by the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource Cecilia Abena Dapaah to keep large amounts of dollars at home, Mr Kpebu said “every serious anti-corruption crusader supports this point. Even during the PNDC era, they used to publish these assets, showing PNDC appointees who published their assets.”

For his part, Co-Chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu, called for the passage of the bill on the Conduct of Public Officers as part of measures to keep public officials in check.

He said that all persons concerned about safeguarding the public purse must be interested in getting the bill passed.

Mr Senanau also said on the News 360 that “This highlights the importance of passing the Conduct of public officers code bill, all of us as media, and civil need to demand that this bill that has been sitting before the cabinet is passed urgently.”

Madam Abena Dapaah tendered her resignation on Saturday, July 22, barely 24 hours after the public discourse of her stolen cash.

Accepting her resignation, President Akufo-Addo described the work done by the former Bantama Member of Parliament as “excellent and productive”.

“It is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the government,” he wrote on Saturday.

“The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the nation.”

In her resignation, Madam Abena Dapaah assured of her availability and cooperation with all state agencies to look into her matter, which she concedes has become a “hindrance” to the government at this “crucial” time.

“I have no doubt that at the end of the processes it will be established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations,” she further stated in her resignation letter.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence that “at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established”.

The matter of the stolen monies – $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis – is in court. It is scheduled to be recalled on Wednesday, August 2.

—3news.com

