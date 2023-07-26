Money genuinely made is not kept at home; Cecilia Dapaah can’t account for her money – Jirapa MP

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jirapa, Cletus Dapilah has opined that it will not be possible for former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Dapaah to account for the money found in her home.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview on Wednesday, July 26, the MP argued that anyone who genuinely works for money will not keep it at home but will send it to the bank.

“Former Sanitation Minister cannot account for her stolen money…Anybody who genuinely works for money will not keep it in his or her house, it will be in the bank,” Cletus Dapilah said.

According to him, government’s handling of issues relating to corruption has been disappointing.

He adds that he is not confident anything will come out of the investigations into the huge sums of money stashed at the home of the Sanitation Minister and stolen by house helps.

“I don't expect anything to come out of the former Sanitation Minister's case.

“I am disappointed with the way the government is dealing with corruption,” Cletus Dapilah added.

Former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Daapah was placed under arrest on Monday by the Special Prosecutor after his office took an interest in her case.

This was after news of the $1 million, €300,000, and millions of cedis stolen from her home became public knowledge and raised a lot of controversy.