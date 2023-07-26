ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Madina MP appeals to Akufo-Addo to commute persons on death row to life imprisonment

Headlines Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has expressed his delight at the passing of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill 2022, which scraps the death penalty.

Speaking to TV3, the proponent of the Bill noted that he is hopeful President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will assent to the Bill.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu in a call to the President has appealed for all persons on death row to be moved to life imprisonment.

“…we are looking forward to the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assenting to the bill and then maybe take other steps. I am appealing to the president to commute all those who are currently on death row to life sentences,” the Madina MP said.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu argues that this will be a good start for the country in moving away from the death penalty.

“That way it shows some level of good faith with the commencement of Ghana actually and positively moving away from the death penalty regime to a regime of life sentence, a regime of pro-life, a regime of we have all agreed that we cannot condemn killing but at the same time have a state-sanctioned killing,” the Madina MP shared.

Following the passage of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill 2022, Ghana has become just one of about 28 African countries that have abolished the death penalty.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 minute ago

Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021, is a close ally of France. By Issouf SANOGO AFPFile Presidency sealed off in coup-prone Niger

48 minutes ago

National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH2.6m payment to Kusi Boateng's company National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH¢2.6m payme...

48 minutes ago

Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi

48 minutes ago

GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over Money Laundering statement GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over ‘Money Laundering’ sta...

48 minutes ago

Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice

48 minutes ago

Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Money genuinely made is not kept at home; Cecilia Dapaah can’t account for her m...

2 hours ago

Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu Madina MP appeals to Akufo-Addo to commute persons on death row to life imprison...

2 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Public Institutions have been compromised; Ghanaians must punish NPP in 2024 – C...

2 hours ago

The demonstrations have previously descended into looting and deadly clashes with police. By Luis Tato AFPFile Kenyans hope for end to demos as Ruto offers to meet opposition

Just in....
body-container-line