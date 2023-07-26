Madina MP appeals to Akufo-Addo to commute persons on death row to life imprisonment

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has expressed his delight at the passing of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill 2022, which scraps the death penalty.

Speaking to TV3, the proponent of the Bill noted that he is hopeful President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will assent to the Bill.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu in a call to the President has appealed for all persons on death row to be moved to life imprisonment.

“…we are looking forward to the president, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assenting to the bill and then maybe take other steps. I am appealing to the president to commute all those who are currently on death row to life sentences,” the Madina MP said.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu argues that this will be a good start for the country in moving away from the death penalty.

“That way it shows some level of good faith with the commencement of Ghana actually and positively moving away from the death penalty regime to a regime of life sentence, a regime of pro-life, a regime of we have all agreed that we cannot condemn killing but at the same time have a state-sanctioned killing,” the Madina MP shared.

Following the passage of the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill 2022, Ghana has become just one of about 28 African countries that have abolished the death penalty.