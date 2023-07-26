We don't want to be in conflict with OSP — Attorney-General explains why it isn't probing source of Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred-Tuah Yeboah has said the Attorney-General is not interrogating the source of the money kept by former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource Cecilia Abena Dapaah at her home because another statutory body, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is handling the matter.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said that the Attroney-General does not want to be in conflict with the OSP.

Speaking on the Hot Edition on 3FM Tuesday, July 25, he said “We do not know the extent of the investigations done by the police in connection with the source of those amounts. But we are aware that another statutory body, the OSP, is also investigating other matters in connection with the matter. So we will not go into a situation where we will want to be in conflict with the OSP.

“The OSP has the mandate in investigating the source of that particular money and the lifestyle audit.

“We are also looking at what the police have done so far to see whether what the Police did is something that we can use in prosecuting or not to prosecute.”

He further stated that the Attorney-General is reviewing the dockets submitted by the Police on those who allegedly stole Madam Dapaah’s money.

Mr Tuah-Yeboah said “The Attorney-General is going to review the docket to see whether there is any basis for the prosecution or to see whether more charges will be needed apart from what we have now.”

Following a case of stealing reported to the Police by Mr. Daniel Osei-Kuffour and Hon. Cecilia Dapaah, the Police initiated investigations into the case, arrested some suspects, recovered some of the stolen items and arraigned the suspects before court.

The Police have since forwarded the docket to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice for review and advice.

Madam Abena Dapaah tendered her resignation on Saturday, July 22, barely 24 hours after the public discourse of her stolen cash.

Accepting her resignation, President Akufo-Addo described the work done by the former Bantama Member of Parliament as “excellent and productive”.

“It is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the government,” he wrote on Saturday.

“The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the nation.”

In her resignation, Madam Abena Dapaah assured of her availability and cooperation with all state agencies to look into her matter, which she concedes has become a “hindrance” to the government at this “crucial” time.

“I have no doubt that at the end of the processes it will be established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations,” she further stated in her resignation letter.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed confidence that “at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established”.

The matter of the stolen monies – $1 million, €300,000 and millions of undisclosed Ghana Cedis – is in court. It is scheduled to be recalled on Wednesday, August 2.

