26.07.2023

Public Institutions have been compromised; Ghanaians must punish NPP in 2024 – Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) of Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has admonished Ghanaians to vote out the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 General Election.

This is contained in a post on social media arguing that public and state institutions have been compromised under the ruling NPP government.

This opinion is in reference to a memorandum from the Information Analyst at the Ministry of Information instructing that District Information Officers produce a situation report on public reaction to the Cecilia Dapash matter.

“The Galamsey NPP party must be severely punished at the 2024 polls; the only option available to Ghanaians. Public/state institutions have been largely compromised and Parliament is incapacitated. I leave the import of the attached memo to your interpretation,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared in a post on Facebook.

In his criticism of government, Dr. Clement Apaak has shared the view that the government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made Ghana a case study of how not to manage the economy.

The Builsa South MP insists that the President and his vice have earned Ghana this shameful record through reckless borrowing, disregard for processes and procedures, gross mismanagement, and barefaced corruption.

