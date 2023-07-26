Parliament of Ghana abolishes death penalty

26.07.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Parliament presided over by Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has abolish the death penalty from the country's laws.

According to data from the Ghana Prisons Service, 176 people were still on death row as of last year, despite the fact that there haven't been any executions in Ghana since 1993.

The revolutionary bill will amend the Criminal Offences Act to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency who passionately championed the bill, celebrated the monumental achievement, stating, "This is a tremendous advancement for Ghana's human rights record."

He said a thorough investigation, which included a review of the constitution and surveys, proved that the majority of Ghanaians were in favor of removing the death sentence.

The significance of Ghana's decision cannot be understated, as it marks the country's 29th nation in Africa and the 124th globally to abolish capital punishment.

A well-known NGO based in London, The Death Penalty Project, worked with regional partners in Ghana to promote the revolutionary legislative reform.

This momentous event reflects Ghana's commitment to promoting a more just and humane society, where human rights are valued and protected.

As the world watches, Ghana's progressive stance on abolishing the death penalty sets an inspiring example for nations worldwide.