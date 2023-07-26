ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.07.2023 General News

Parliament of Ghana abolishes death penalty

Parliament of Ghana abolishes death penalty
26.07.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Parliament presided over by Speaker Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has abolish the death penalty from the country's laws.

According to data from the Ghana Prisons Service, 176 people were still on death row as of last year, despite the fact that there haven't been any executions in Ghana since 1993.

The revolutionary bill will amend the Criminal Offences Act to replace the death penalty with life imprisonment.

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency who passionately championed the bill, celebrated the monumental achievement, stating, "This is a tremendous advancement for Ghana's human rights record."

He said a thorough investigation, which included a review of the constitution and surveys, proved that the majority of Ghanaians were in favor of removing the death sentence.

The significance of Ghana's decision cannot be understated, as it marks the country's 29th nation in Africa and the 124th globally to abolish capital punishment.

A well-known NGO based in London, The Death Penalty Project, worked with regional partners in Ghana to promote the revolutionary legislative reform.

This momentous event reflects Ghana's commitment to promoting a more just and humane society, where human rights are valued and protected.

As the world watches, Ghana's progressive stance on abolishing the death penalty sets an inspiring example for nations worldwide.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

'You would have 'crucified me' had I created one-tenth of Akufo-Addo's mess; wallow in your mess, leave us alone'– Mahama tells NPP' 'You would have 'crucified me' had I created one-tenth of Akufo-Addo's mess; wa...

28 minutes ago

Death penalty repeal: This is not to encourage people to take the lives of others — Afenyo-Markin Death penalty repeal: This is not to encourage people to take the lives of other...

28 minutes ago

ADISCO assault: Victims mum wants school to reverse sons suspension ADISCO assault: Victim’s mum wants school to reverse son’s suspension

28 minutes ago

IPPs to meet as govt debt balloons to 2.3bn IPPs to meet as govt debt balloons to $2.3bn

52 minutes ago

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor We’re yet to reveal our findings from Cecilia Dapaah’s house search; disregard a...

56 minutes ago

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Cecilia Dapaah Saga: TV3 misreported findings from OSP search in her house — Ric...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Ignore visuals purportedly showing outcome of probe into Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen...

2 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George Forget it! I won’t apologise for my ‘money laundering’ comment – Sam George fire...

2 hours ago

GJA President. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour Be the loud voice to speak on issues of corruption, injustice in Ghana – GJA Pre...

2 hours ago

OSP yet to make any new pronouncement on Cecilia Dapaah; deny false media reports— Yaw Kumi OSP yet to make any new pronouncement on Cecilia Dapaah; deny false media report...

Just in....
body-container-line