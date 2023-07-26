Former General Secretary of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Atik Mohammed, has expressed his deep concern over students in the violent video at Adisadel College and believes that the perpetrator should face stricter punishment than just dismissal from the school.

The violent video, captured by some of the students, showed one student inflicting severe injury on another during a brawl.

The incident has elicited strong reactions from various quarters.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) promptly reacted to the incident in a statement after the video surfaced on social media.

The GES statement reads, "We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation."

However, Atik Mohammed firmly believes that the act committed by the student should not be taken lightly, and called for the perpetrator to be referred to the police to face charges of assault.

In Atik's view on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, the student's intention was to harm his fellow which warrants criminal consequences.

He said, "He [the student] should be referred to the Police. This is a serious assault."

“Once the law can be applied to him, we shouldn't say he is a child and is remorseful,” he added.

Describing the perpetrator as a "bad influence," Mr Atik emphasized the need to deal with him accordingly to serve as a deterrent to other students in schools.

Mr Atik emphasized that, "Every criminal who ends up being convicted, a lot of times, becomes remorseful but it doesn't mean the person will be forgiven."

“If you steal something and later regret your action, you will still be punished. That regret does not mean forgiveness or exemption from punishment,” he expressed.