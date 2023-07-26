ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adisadel College saga: Refer violent student to the police; he’s not a child — Atik tells school authorities

Social News Adisadel College saga: Refer violent student to the police; hes not a child —Atik tells school authorities
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former General Secretary of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Atik Mohammed, has expressed his deep concern over students in the violent video at Adisadel College and believes that the perpetrator should face stricter punishment than just dismissal from the school.

The violent video, captured by some of the students, showed one student inflicting severe injury on another during a brawl.

The incident has elicited strong reactions from various quarters.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) promptly reacted to the incident in a statement after the video surfaced on social media.

The GES statement reads, "We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation."

However, Atik Mohammed firmly believes that the act committed by the student should not be taken lightly, and called for the perpetrator to be referred to the police to face charges of assault.

In Atik's view on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, the student's intention was to harm his fellow which warrants criminal consequences.

He said, "He [the student] should be referred to the Police. This is a serious assault."

“Once the law can be applied to him, we shouldn't say he is a child and is remorseful,” he added.

Describing the perpetrator as a "bad influence," Mr Atik emphasized the need to deal with him accordingly to serve as a deterrent to other students in schools.

Mr Atik emphasized that, "Every criminal who ends up being convicted, a lot of times, becomes remorseful but it doesn't mean the person will be forgiven."

“If you steal something and later regret your action, you will still be punished. That regret does not mean forgiveness or exemption from punishment,” he expressed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bazoum, who was democratically elected in 2021, is a close ally of France. By Issouf SANOGO AFPFile Presidency sealed off in coup-prone Niger

4 hours ago

National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH2.6m payment to Kusi Boateng's company National Cathedral: CHRAJ dismiss objections, continues probe into GH¢2.6m payme...

4 hours ago

Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly demolishes unauthorized structures at New Takoradi

4 hours ago

GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over Money Laundering statement GREDA demands retraction and apology from Sam George over ‘Money Laundering’ sta...

4 hours ago

Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice Cecelia Dapaah saga: Police submit docket to Attorney-General for review, advice

4 hours ago

Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu Even under PNDC, asset declarations were published — Martin Kpebu

5 hours ago

Former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah Money genuinely made is not kept at home; Cecilia Dapaah can’t account for her m...

5 hours ago

Madina MP, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu Madina MP appeals to Akufo-Addo to commute persons on death row to life imprison...

5 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Public Institutions have been compromised; Ghanaians must punish NPP in 2024 – C...

5 hours ago

The demonstrations have previously descended into looting and deadly clashes with police. By Luis Tato AFPFile Kenyans hope for end to demos as Ruto offers to meet opposition

Just in....
body-container-line