Nkawkaw: Missing forestry guard dumped at refuse site with his legs bound and handcuffed

In a surprising turn of events, Vitus Yuordong, a forestry guard from the Bono Region who went missing in the Sunyani municipality, has been found at a refuse site in Nkawkaw-Asona, located in the Eastern Region.

The guard was found on Monday in a distressed state, with his legs bound and handcuffed, by a vigilant Zoomlion truck driver and his assistant.

The disappearance of Vitus Yuordong had caused great concern among his colleagues and the local community since his sudden vanishing several days ago.

The search efforts were intensified, involving both law enforcement agencies and volunteers, as they combed through various areas in an attempt to locate the missing guard.

Fortunately, the relentless efforts paid off when a Zoomlion truck driver and his mate stumbled upon the bewildered forestry guard at a refuse site in Nkawkaw-Asona.

It remains unknown how Yuordong ended up in the Eastern Region, bound and handcuffed, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Upon the discovery, the truck driver and his assistant immediately alerted the authorities, who swiftly arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance and secure the area.

The forestry guard was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for a thorough medical examination and evaluation of his condition.

While the motive behind Yuordong’s abduction and subsequent confinement remains shrouded in mystery, law enforcement agencies are actively working to piece together the events leading up to his disappearance. Investigators are conducting interviews, collecting evidence from the scene, and nearby area to shed light on this puzzling incident.

The Bono Regional Forestry Commission, along with local law enforcement agencies, has expressed relief and gratitude for the safe recovery of Vitus Yuordong. They have pledged their commitment to ensuring that those responsible for his abduction and mistreatment face justice swiftly.

As the investigation progresses, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may aid the authorities in solving this case. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks faced by those working in the forestry sector and the importance of maintaining their safety and well-being.

Yuordong said he was captured by suspected illegal chainsaw operators in the Asukesse forest reserve, assaulted severely and dumped unconscious at the refuse dump in Nkawkaw.

The victim was released from the handcuffs upon the instructions of a Regional Police Commander and sent to Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital for medical attention.

The Mpraeso District Forest Manager, Nii Kwei Kussanchin, has visited the Nkawkaw Central Police Station for an update on the situation. The incident has prompted the Forestry Commission to launch an intensive search for missing staff in the Bono Region.

The forestry guard’s ordeal has sparked concerns about the security protocols in place to protect workers in similar roles. Efforts are expected to be made to review and strengthen security measures within the forestry sector to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, the hope is that the truth behind Vitus Yuordong’s abduction and mistreatment will be uncovered, bringing those responsible to justice and providing closure to the guard and his loved ones.

Mr Yuordong together with some colleagues were dispatched on Sunday, July 2, 2023, on an operation at the Daadom portion of the Asukese Forest reserve within the Sunyani Municipality to arrest illegal chainsaw operators.

-DGN online