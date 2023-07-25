ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of victimizing Dormaahene

Headlines NDC accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of victimizing Dormaahene
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of victimizing Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II following his comments on the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The party claimed Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is being persecuted by the Judicial Council over the public statements he recently made.

Dormaahene weeks ago called on the president and the Attorney-General to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the court case involving Mr. Gyakye Quayson.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been reliably informed that the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is being persecuted by the Judicial Council over some public statements he recently made in his role as a traditional ruler.”

“The NDC hereby calls on the Judicial Council to reconsider its apparent persecution of the Dormaahene. We wish to caution, that should the Judicial Council proceed to harass and victimize the Dormaahene, the NDC will collaborate with other progressive forces and defenders of democracy to embark on a series of public manifestations to protest this creeping culture of judicial tyranny,” the NDC said in its statement.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

KMA begins ban on tricycles in Central Business District KMA begins ban on tricycles in Central Business District

2 hours ago

Court to announce judgement date for Aisha Huang October 12 Court to announce judgement date for Aisha Huang October 12

2 hours ago

Police submit Cecilia Abena Dapaahs theft case docket to A-G Police submit Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s theft case docket to A-G

2 hours ago

Police recover some of the 'items' allegedly stolen from Cecilia Abena Dapaah Police recover some of the 'items' allegedly stolen from Cecilia Abena Dapaah

3 hours ago

Don't condemn her — Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso commends Cecilia Abena Dapaah for reporting stolen cash to Police Don't condemn her — Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso commends Cecilia Abena Dapaah for ...

3 hours ago

It's outrageous for Adisadel College to punish victim of the violent attack — Kwakye Ofosu It's outrageous for Adisadel College to punish victim of the violent attack — Kw...

4 hours ago

Hon. Freda Prempeh Freda Prempeh appointed new Sanitation Minister

4 hours ago

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong left and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia My ‘strategist’ comment not for Bawumia, but an ‘ungrateful’ MP – Kennedy Agyapo...

4 hours ago

Senyo Hosi, former lead convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum I unable to commit time and resources to continue — Senyo Hosi resigns as conven...

4 hours ago

NDC shamelessly went to Asomdwoe Park after accusing me of taking away Prof Mills body – Koku Anyidoho NDC shamelessly went to Asomdwoe Park after accusing me of taking away Prof Mill...

Just in....
body-container-line