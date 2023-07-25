NDC accuses Akufo-Addo and Bawumia of victimizing Dormaahene

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of victimizing Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II following his comments on the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The party claimed Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is being persecuted by the Judicial Council over the public statements he recently made.

Dormaahene weeks ago called on the president and the Attorney-General to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the court case involving Mr. Gyakye Quayson.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been reliably informed that the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is being persecuted by the Judicial Council over some public statements he recently made in his role as a traditional ruler.”

“The NDC hereby calls on the Judicial Council to reconsider its apparent persecution of the Dormaahene. We wish to caution, that should the Judicial Council proceed to harass and victimize the Dormaahene, the NDC will collaborate with other progressive forces and defenders of democracy to embark on a series of public manifestations to protest this creeping culture of judicial tyranny,” the NDC said in its statement.

