Drivers resume services at Kumasi-Bawku bus terminal after gun attack on VIP bus

Drivers at the Kumasi-Bawku bus terminal have resumed services after suspending loading to protest a bloody attack on one of the buses belonging to the station at Walewale in the North East Region last week Friday.

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) intervened to provide escorts for buses transporting passengers to Bawku and other parts of the North.

The drivers had argued that such attacks threatened their livelihood and many of them lived in fear when transporting passengers to various destinations in the North.

A police statement following the attack and subsequent burning of the bus indicated that a manhunt was launched to arrest the perpetrators.

Although the leadership of the Kumasi-Bawku bus terminal welcomes the intervention by the security agencies, it wants the exercise to be more effective in protecting lives.

A spokesperson for the drivers, Anasara George Akolgo, said, “We heard that they have put some security on the road from Savelugu to Bolga. So some of the drivers have police escort. But it is not enough, as only a few are escorted and the rest of the buses are left behind.”

“It is very dangerous, but we need the escort to be strong. Because of that, we are appealing to the government to still help us. As we are talking now, it is not only Bawku but so many Ghanaians.”

The drivers suspended their services in protest of a dawn attack on one of their buses at Walewale in the North East Region.

The attack is the latest in a series of incidents that have threatened the drivers’ livelihood and made them scared of transporting passengers to Bawku and other parts of the North.

The GPS has launched a manhunt for the persons who shot into the bus and set it ablaze. One person was killed, and several others were injured in the attack.

