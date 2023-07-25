ModernGhana logo
I’m experienced; I can tell when electorates are faking cheers or not — Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, aspiring NPP flagbearer
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, an aspiring flagbearer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has touted his experience in politics.

He stated that as a veteran in politics, he can discern between genuine and fake cheers from delegates and electorates.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 25, Mr Agyapong said election results are what show whether voters accepted a candidate's results or not.

"I'm a veteran politician. I've been in politics for 35 years. The mere fact that you come and they hail you doesn't mean they are going to vote for you. So the D-Day will show If indeed they accepted your message or not,” he said.

"Sometimes you can also tell from their faces that they are genuine and, of course, anybody, any reasonable person who wants to better his life will definitely take my message and vote for me," he added.

The race to become the NPP's presidential candidate intensifies as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng and others join the outspoken politician to vie for the position.

The NPP plans to break the 8-year governance jinx by winning the 2024 elections.

Its flagbearer will be selected in a national congress on November 4, 2023.

Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is positioning himself as an experienced politician who can discern genuine support from mere flattery.

With decades in Ghanaian politics, as he noted in his post, he believes he has the wiliness to lead the NPP to victory.

