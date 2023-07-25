ModernGhana logo
Adisadel College saga: ‘You don’t have the right to dismiss students’ — Bright Appiah ‘blasts’ GES

The Executive Director of Child Right International, Bright Appiah has criticized the Ghana Education Service (GES) for its handling of the recent bullying incident at Adisadel College.

Mr Appiah expressed concern that the GES does not have the power to unilaterally dismiss the student who was captured assaulting a colleague without following the appropriate legal procedures.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the executive director stated, “I don’t think dismissing the students should be in the hands of the Ghana Education Service to determine that the students are dismissed."

“It is law unless the law certifies that the student is dismissed,” he said.

He noted that within the juvenile justice system, there are specific procedures that need to be followed to establish whether the presence of the students in school causes potential threat to others.

He emphasized that the removal of a child from school should not be based on mere administrative processes but should be legally certified to ensure that it is in accordance with the law.

“One thing that we should also know is that, within our juvenile justice system, even if a child commits an offense, there are processes of certification to come to the conclusion that the presence of the students in school will pose a threat to other students.

“So, the removal of the child is not based on administrative processes, it’s based on the law of certification."

He continued, “If you say the child should go home, it is based on the mere fact that he assaulted another student or it’s just an exercise you want to put across.”

He further raised concerns that dismissing the students without following the legal protocols might infringe on the students' rights.

"The dismissal is wrong on the basis that there are rules that must be followed to aid certification to that effect. Because the truth of the matter is that GES doesn't have the power to ask a child to go home," Bright Appiah asserted.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

