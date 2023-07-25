It's outrageous for Adisadel College to punish victim of the violent attack — Kwakye Ofosu

25.07.2023 LISTEN

A former Deputy Minister of Information Felix Kwakye Ofosu has described as outrageous the decision by authorities at Adisadel College to punish the victim of the attack.

“It is outrageous for Adisadel College to punish the victim of such a violent attack because he failed to report the incident. He deserves compensation and counseling, not punishment!” he tweeted.

A viral video that emerged which showed two students – with one holding tightly the neck of the other and hitting his (victim's) head against the metallic bed frame. Immediately, the victim's face gets swollen.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, has ignited public outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within educational institutions across the country.

In a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit, GES expressed deep concern and vehemently condemned the barbaric act committed by the individuals involved.

“We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation,” the statement read.

The GES deems acts of violence within schools as entirely unacceptable and harmful to students’ well-being, and it remains steadfast in ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students nationwide.

Following the incident, the school’s authorities have taken disciplinary action by suspending the alleged culprit pending further inquiries.

-3news.com