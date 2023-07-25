FOPAM-GIJ hosts first-ever PR Measurement and Evaluation Seminar

The Faculty of Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing of the University of Media, Arts and Communications-Ghana Institute of Journalism (FOPAM-UniMAC-GIJ) is set to hold its first-ever PR Measurement and Evaluation Seminar on July 27.

Themed "From Data to Insights: Demonstrating Value through Measurement and Evaluation," the seminar aims to provide participants with a deeper understanding of measurement and evaluation of best practices in public relations and how they drive excellence.

The event boasts an impressive lineup of PR experts offering unique perspectives on the subject matter.

Among the esteemed speakers are Mawuko Afadzinu, President of IPR-Ghana; Professor Isaac Blankson, President of AUCC; Betty Alouch Buyu, PR Manager for Gold Crest Refinery Limited.

Others include Akosua Kwafo Ogyiri, Communications Manager for WaterAid Ghana; Johna Burke, Global AMEC MD; and Professor Daniel Du Plessis from the University of South Africa.

Key discussions will explore the concepts of measurement and evaluation in PR, moving beyond traditional academic approaches to real-world applications and techniques.

The relevance of Advertising Value Equivalencies (AVEs) will also be examined.

Moreover, the seminar will emphasize the importance of measurement and evaluation in proving and driving value in PR campaigns.

As GIJ's premier communications institution, FOPAM is committed to combining academic research and corporate experience to provide students a better education.

Established in 1959, GIJ has grown from a certificate-awarding college into a university granting undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

With guidance from the roster of experienced PR professionals, participants attending the event will gain knowledge that will elevate their careers and shape the future of public relations in Ghana.