Freda Prempeh appointed new Sanitation Minister

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda Prempeh as the new Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Minister of State at the Presidency and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Hon. Freda Prempeh, as the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources,” parts of a release from the Presidency said on Tuesday, July 25.

She is replacing Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah who resigned following the controversy surrounding the $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis stashed at her home and stolen by her house helps.

Madam Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources in a letter to the President on Friday, July 21.

On Saturday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation letter and commended her for her work in government.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has also appointed the Member of Parliament for Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Mavis Nkansah Boadu, as Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

In addition, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament for Tatale/Sanguli, Hon. Thomas Mbomba has also been appointed as Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways.

Below is a copy of the release from the Presidency.