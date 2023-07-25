NDC shamelessly went to Asomdwoe Park after accusing me of taking away Prof Mills’ body – Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of hypocrisy following their visit to the Asomdwoe Park, the resting place of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The NDC officials, including former President John Mahama, visited the park on Monday, July 24 to commemorate the late former president's 11 years anniversary.

Mr Anyidoho describes the visit as hypocrisy after the party accused him of disturbing Atta Mills' grave last year.

He noted that the NDC should have checked if he "returned the body" before visiting the grave yard.

In a tweet on Tuesday, July 25, Mr Anyidoho stated: "Last year, they shamelessly accused me of digging up the remains of the late President Atta-Mills and taking it away. So, when they disgracefully went to the neatly constructed Asomdwe Park yesterday, did they check to see if I have returned the body? Enemies of progress. Tweaa."