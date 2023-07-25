ModernGhana logo
25.07.2023 Regional News

Bono East Region to host NAFAC next year — CNC

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Bono East Region to host NAFAC next year — CNC
25.07.2023

The Bono East Regional office of the Center for National Culture (CNC) has taken steps to host the 2024 National Festival of Arts and Culture to showcase the region and the country’s rich cultural heritage among others.

The Region is set to host the national biennial festival next year following the sterling performance of the region in NAFAC, 2022.

Dr Barimah Asumadu-Sakyi Regional Director for the Center disclosed this when he led a team of management members to pay courtesy call on Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan Bono East Regional Minister, on Thursday at Techiman to officially informed him about the preparation towards the organization of the National Festival of Arts and Culture next year (NAFAC 2024).

Management later presented a NAFAC symbol, an indicator of the region's turn to host the festival to the Regional Minister.

Mr Adu-Gyan expressed the RCC's preparedness to host the festival next year and commended the management for their commitment to leading the region to be the best when it comes to Arts and Culture.

He observed that hosting the NAFAC would boost the local economy and again projects the rich cultures and the numerous tourists’ potential in the region.

The CNC commended the Minister and the RCC for their continual support in projecting and promoting efforts of the CNC to promoting culture in the region.

The National Festival of Arts and Culture is a biennial festival organized by the National Commission on Culture to promote regional cultural peculiarities in Ghana.

