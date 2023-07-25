Dormaa East MP donates cash to support women in soap making

As part of efforts by leadership of the Dormaa East District to empower women and contribute to their inclusion in the local development process of the area, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Hon. Paul Twum Barima on Thursday July 20, 2023 donated an amount of GH₵ 20,000 to women in soap production in the District.

The initiative is in recognition of the strides the women are making to liberate themselves and their generation from economic hardship and make the district a better place.

Presenting the money alongside the DCE, the MP expressed hopefulness that the amount will go a long way to help them expand production and train more apprentices in the district as well as improve livelihood.

The presentation was done during the Second General Assembly Meeting held to discuss the Executive Committee (EXECO) Report and to hear the Mid-Year Budget Review and make inputs.

The meeting saw the visit of representatives from the Regional MOFA and World Food Programme (WFP) who are partnering to implement policies which would ensure food security in the sub region, with the aim of resourcing youth between ages 18-35 years with capital and skills to venture poultry, maize, vegetables and soya farming.

The Assembly woman of Ampenkro-Amanfi Electoral Area, Hon. Janet Asamoah who is a member of the women in the soap production group (the Royal Beauty Queens) and took the money on their behalf together with two others, expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament and the Assembly for the support. They also outlined the various means the gesture was going to better their lot.