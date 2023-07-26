NCDs account for 43% of all deaths in Ghana, what should employers do?

With COVID-19 being a battle that challenged healthcare systems across the world, other health-related illnesses unfortunately took a ‘back seat’.

According to International SOS, the impact of this is now being felt across a number of countries, including Ghana, which is seeing a substantial increase in noncommunicable diseases(NCDs) related emergencies.

"We are witnessing a rise in NCD-related emergencies within our WARA clinics, many of which are lifestyle-related. On average, we transport around 65 patients in a month via our ground ambulances. And we have been observing more NCD related emergencies than trauma and infectious diseases,” says Dr Isaac Akanko, Medical Director, West and Central Africa at International SOS.

He also oversees West African Rescue Association (WARA), an affiliated International SOS company that operates medical services in West Africa.

Dr Akanko noted that “The prevalence of heart attacks, CVAs/strokes, chronic kidney diseases and diabetic emergencies has become alarmingly common, which is extremely worrying, especially in a developing country. In fact, 43% of deaths in Ghana are associated with NCDs.

“We believe that the burden of NCDs in the country is linked to population growth, improved life expectancy, and rising NCD risk factors, compounded by changing lifestyles.”

He added, “In fact, research has already shown that NCDs are related through a common pathway, with factors such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and harmful alcohol consumption.

“On top of that, during COVID, people with existing conditions were scared to step out of their homes. This made it difficult for them to not only access treatment but also to get diagnosed.”

While vaccines can help with some communicable diseases, controlling NCDs can be tougher – as it means active education around real lifestyle changes and appropriate health interventions.

“However, what is important to note is that because these diseases have direct implications around issues like nutrition, education and the environment, collective action from the government, businesses and communities is needed to mitigate the impact if we want to prevent them from becoming more prevalent in society,” says Dr Akanko.

From a business perspective, he indicated that the impact of rising NCDs is also clear. "Any one of these diseases can result in lower workplace productivity, absenteeism, and in the worst case, premature mortality - all of which have a detrimental effect on economic output."

He continued, "Organisations, therefore, have a significant role not only in education and training but in ensuring that employees have access to appropriate healthcare. This not only means promoting healthy workplaces but improving affordability and access to medical care and wellness programmes for employees."

“We believe it is the responsibility of businesses to also establish wellness programmes to raise awareness about NCDs among employees, and to introduce prevention programmes that focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing risk factors associated with NCDs. This can include initiatives to encourage regular physical activity, healthy eating habits, tobacco cessation, and moderation in alcohol consumption,” Dr Akanko emphasised.