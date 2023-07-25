NPP flagbearer race: Annoh-Dompreh, others trying to destroy me but I’m focused – Ken Agyapong

25.07.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that the party is not being fair to him ahead of the crucial election.

According to him, he is constantly under attack by some key members of the party including Members of Parliament but the party finds no problem with that.

He argues that as soon as he replies, the party tends to have a problem with him.

Speaking to Home Radio in an interview, Ken Agyapong named Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh as one of the MPs hitting out at him ahead of the flagbearer elections.

“This campaign I’m not like do and die that if I don’t win I’m going to kill myself therefore I will not be afraid of the truth. Severally, they are going around everywhere destroying Ken Agyapong. I can tell you of Annoh-Dompreh, I can tell you of Adomako Baafi, I can tell you of Okyere Baafi, I can tell you of Opare Ansah. So many people hitting Ken Agyapong and the system is happy, the party is happy because Ken Agyapong is not a human being,” Ken Agyapong bemoaned.

The Assin Central MP continued, “When I hit back then you have a problem. People are going out there insulting Ken Agyapong when I’m giving my message. I wait for a while with the insults then I hit them one. All the insults they did not hear but the one that Ken Agyapong defends himself is a problem to the party. Very unfair.”

Despite the many attacks, Kennedy Agyapong says he is not perturbed. He insists that he is focused and will carry on with his campaign to convince delegates to vote for him to win the flagbearer election of the NPP.