25.07.2023 LISTEN

Board Chairman of the National Theatre and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta has jumped to the defense of Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who recently resigned as the Sanitation Minister following reports of theft by her house helps.

In light of the developing story, critics have questioned the source of Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah's wealth after reports emerged that her domestic workers stole $1 million, €300,000, and millions of cedis from her residence last year.

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, in her resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stated, "I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of the government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.

“I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them to fully establish the facts", the former Minister said in her resignation letter to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Nana Fredua defended Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, stating that she is not a thief.

Nana Fredua recounted his personal relationship with the resigned Sanitation Minister and expressed shock at critics for accusing her of obtaining the monies through dubious means.

He defended Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah's character, describing her as a good person and emphasizing that she was well-to-do even before she joined politics.

"She is a good person. She is not a thief. She doesn't steal," Nana Fredua firmly asserted during the discussion.

Nana Fredua disclosed that Mrs. Dapaah had previously worked in public relations at CMB and was successful together with her husband, who is a highly respected architect globally.

"She is from a good home...it wasn't politics that gave the things she has.

“When I met her, she had done a PR job at CMB and was independently working for herself together with her husband. Her husband is a well-respected architect globally, not only in Ghana," he explained.