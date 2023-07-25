Bawumia is a strategic thinker — Ken Agyapong makes U-turn

Ken Agyapong, the NPP MP for Assin Central, has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a strategic thinker.

Clarifying his recent attack on an unnamed fellow politician as a "bogus strategist", who some media houses claimed was the vice president, Mr Agyapong, who is contending with Dr Bawumia and eight others to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election, said his attack was aimed at a certain NPP MP.

"I did not hit the Vice President but I hit one MP because he said, ‘We don’t want somebody who will come and say that I have done this and that for the party and Ghana, but we want a strategist,'” Mr Agyapong told Home Radio in the Upper West Region.

"I have the utmost respect for Vice President Bawumia and his strategic thinking,” Mr Agyapong added, explaining: “He [Dr Bawumia] has demonstrated time and again his ability to effectively strategise for the benefit of the party and the country as a whole.”

—Classfmonline