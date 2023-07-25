ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia is a strategic thinker — Ken Agyapong makes U-turn

Headlines Bawumia is a strategic thinker — Ken Agyapong makes U-turn
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ken Agyapong, the NPP MP for Assin Central, has said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a strategic thinker.

Clarifying his recent attack on an unnamed fellow politician as a "bogus strategist", who some media houses claimed was the vice president, Mr Agyapong, who is contending with Dr Bawumia and eight others to lead the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election, said his attack was aimed at a certain NPP MP.

"I did not hit the Vice President but I hit one MP because he said, ‘We don’t want somebody who will come and say that I have done this and that for the party and Ghana, but we want a strategist,'” Mr Agyapong told Home Radio in the Upper West Region.

"I have the utmost respect for Vice President Bawumia and his strategic thinking,” Mr Agyapong added, explaining: “He [Dr Bawumia] has demonstrated time and again his ability to effectively strategise for the benefit of the party and the country as a whole.”

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Law has completely broken down at Adisadel College – Parent laments Law has completely broken down at Adisadel College – Parent laments

2 hours ago

Bawumia is a strategic thinker — Ken Agyapong makes U-turn Bawumia is a strategic thinker — Ken Agyapong makes U-turn

2 hours ago

Adisadel College suspends 'WWE wrestler' student, victim and others in assault video Adisadel College suspends 'WWE wrestler' student, victim and others in assault v...

2 hours ago

Cecelia Dapaah is a good person, shes not a thief and doesnt steal —Nana Fredua ‘Cecelia Dapaah is a good person, she’s not a thief and doesn’t steal’ — Nana Fr...

2 hours ago

You can buy a house at East Legon with Abena Dapaahs earrings, handbags, phones, watches and jewelry — Malik Basintale You can buy a house at East Legon with Abena Dapaah’s earrings, handbags, phones...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta UPDATE: Mid-Year Budget Review presentation rescheduled to July 31

2 hours ago

Abena Dapaah saga: 'Thief man thief thief man and you say her integrity will be restored?' — Bernard Mornah blasts Akufo-Addo Abena Dapaah saga: 'Thief man thief thief man and you say her integrity will be ...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: 'Borla' minister now has bank in her house; this is outrageous—Bernard Mornah Cecilia Dapaah saga: 'Borla' minister now has bank in her house; this is outrage...

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah saga: Allow OSP to do its work; that is why Akufo Addo established the institution— Fuseini Issah Cecilia Dapaah saga: ‘Allow OSP to do its work; that is why Akufo Addo establish...

3 hours ago

Adisadel College assault: GES begins investigation for action Adisadel College assault: GES begins investigation for action

Just in....
body-container-line