Cecilia Dapaah saga: 'Borla' minister now has bank in her house; this is outrageous—Bernard Mornah

The Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention Party (PNC) Bernard Mornah has described as shocking the saga of the resigned Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

According to Mr. Mornah, the money discovered in her home can set up a new bank.

In an interview with TV3 on July 25, he said such acts of corruption cannot be ignored.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) collapsed all the banks in the country all in the name of a banking sector clean up. Look at the case of Capital Bank, you said you were going to absorb all their workers, it turned out that over 137 workers of the bank took you (government) to court. The court ruled that the period that you laid them off, you have to pay them and you have to employ them, that is causing financial loss to the state.

“You have members of government in a digitized economy in a so-called cashless society, keeping tons of money, factor all the other monies mentioned and you will get to know that it is close to 2 million dollars, it is close to 2 million dollars, three hundred thousand euros, unspecified millions of Ghana cedis and this is a Minister and we say that if a “Borla” (Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources) will have such an amount of money in her house, this is a “Borla” minister having a bank in her house because the amount of money that she is carrying can actually set up a new bank,” Bernard Mornah stated.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy for keeping US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to distract the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work as excellent and productive.

The OSP has now taken an interest in the matter and started its investigation in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Modernghana News can report that the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources is cooperating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor in its investigations.