Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – Ken Agyapong clarifies

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a presidential candidate hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has clarified the controversy surrounding his recent comments on the Ghanaian Cedi's management, where he criticised a certain "bogus strategist."

In an interview on Home Radio on Monday, July 24, Mr. Agyapong explained that his remarks were not aimed at Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia but were directed towards a specific Member of Parliament who questioned the government's strategic approach.

During the interview, Mr. Agyapong pointed out an incident in parliament where the said MP had claimed that Ghana would not seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), only for the country to later approach the IMF for help. This led Mr. Agyapong to question the MP's credibility as a strategist.

The firebrand politician also criticised certain media outlets for sensationalising news and not providing the full context of his statements.

He clarified that his intention was to advise against divisive campaigning within the party and to promote unity among its members.

Furthermore, Mr. Agyapong shared his experiences in politics, expressing disappointment with some individuals he had helped in the past, who have now become his adversaries.

Despite this, he maintained a forgiving stance, stating, "I just look at them, and I say Lord, forgive them because of their stomach."

Source: Classfmonline.com

