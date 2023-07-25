Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today

25.07.2023 LISTEN

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will be received by Parliament today, Tuesday, July 25.

He is expected to present the Mid-Year Budget Review when he visits the August house.

The presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review is scheduled for 10am as indicated by the Office of the Finance Minister.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the Mid-Year Budget Review presentation today, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will tell Ghanaians how the economy has fared since the start of the year to date.

“We are going to tell Ghanaians about what has happened to the economy since the beginning of this year from January to the middle of this year and of course, the major event that has happened is the IMF programme that we got the board approval…How the economy has fared and then the outlook for the rest of the year,” Dr. John Kumah said.