ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.07.2023 Headlines

Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today

Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today
25.07.2023 LISTEN

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will be received by Parliament today, Tuesday, July 25.

He is expected to present the Mid-Year Budget Review when he visits the August house.

The presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review is scheduled for 10am as indicated by the Office of the Finance Minister.

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the Mid-Year Budget Review presentation today, Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Kumah said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will tell Ghanaians how the economy has fared since the start of the year to date.

“We are going to tell Ghanaians about what has happened to the economy since the beginning of this year from January to the middle of this year and of course, the major event that has happened is the IMF programme that we got the board approval…How the economy has fared and then the outlook for the rest of the year,” Dr. John Kumah said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – Ken Agyapong clarifies Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – K...

20 minutes ago

Ghana is going through 'Kakistocracy' under Akufo-Addo — Martin Kpebu Ghana is going through 'Kakistocracy' under Akufo-Addo — Martin Kpebu

20 minutes ago

We can't say Dapaah stole the money — Franklin Cudjoe We can't say Dapaah stole the money — Franklin Cudjoe

20 minutes ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose her money if she cant explain source – Martin Kpebu Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose her money if she can’t explain source – Martin K...

20 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah granted bail after house arrest and search by OSP Cecilia Dapaah granted bail after house arrest and search by OSP

1 hour ago

Let's promote safe, orderly migration to ensure development of the sub-region — Gender Minister to ECOWAS leaders Let's promote safe, orderly migration to ensure development of the sub-region — ...

1 hour ago

OccupyGhana demands passage of Bill to tackle unexplained wealth of public officers OccupyGhana demands passage of Bill to tackle unexplained wealth of public offic...

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today

1 hour ago

Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit to be dealt with – GES Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit...

1 hour ago

Nigerian jailed 10years for trafficking cocaine at KIA Nigerian jailed 10years for trafficking cocaine at KIA

Just in....
body-container-line