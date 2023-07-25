ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We should be jubilating over Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s scandal – Martin Kpebu

Headlines We should be jubilating over Cecilia Abena Dapaahs scandal – Martin Kpebu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Private legal practitioner, Mr Martin Kpebu says Ghanaians must be celebrating over the former Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s scandal.

That, he said was because the issue had brought to light the scandalous activities of some persons in government.

“In actual fact, the first thing we should be celebrating is the fact that God gave us such a case. You see how President Akufo-Addo has been denying that there is no corruption and God has handed us this case, we should be celebrating.”

“…I am excited because we have had a case where we have seen big money that so far is looking like there can’t be any plausible explanation. So, it brings excitement until she can displace the excitement…So let’s start celebrating,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Prof Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer and political scientist at the University of Ghana, has strongly criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making comments that he said could potentially undermine the ongoing investigation into the scandal involving Madam Dapaah.

The President in accepting the resignation of the former minister said “At the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established.”

But the academician in an interview on Eyewitness News, on Monday, July 24, voiced his disapproval of the President's remarks, stating that such comments have the potential to interfere with the findings and independence of security agencies handling the investigation.

“The president accepted her resignation, but I didn't like the bit where he expressed hope that she [Cecilia Abena Dapaah] was going to be exonerated. It shouldn't come from the president. It's becoming one too many, sometimes when people are going to be investigated, you hear the number one gentleman of the land making comments to the effect that the person is not even guilty.”

“Regardless of how independent people are, they tend to be holding to the president. When we have this kind of issue of the president expressing this kind of hope, it tends to undermine the independent capacity of the investigative bodies to be able to work and come out with findings. He should just have accepted the resignation letter, and he shouldn't have commented further.”

A Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, also lashed out at President Akufo-Addo over the content of the letter the first gentleman of the land issued to accept the resignation of Ms Dapaah.

She asked the President to tell Ghanaians the source of the former Sanitation Minister's wealth.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – Ken Agyapong clarifies Bawumia is not the 'bogus strategist' I attacked; my target was a certain MP – K...

2 hours ago

Ghana is going through 'Kakistocracy' under Akufo-Addo — Martin Kpebu Ghana is going through 'Kakistocracy' under Akufo-Addo — Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

We can't say Dapaah stole the money — Franklin Cudjoe We can't say Dapaah stole the money — Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose her money if she cant explain source – Martin Kpebu Cecilia Abena Dapaah could lose her money if she can’t explain source – Martin K...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah granted bail after house arrest and search by OSP Cecilia Dapaah granted bail after house arrest and search by OSP

3 hours ago

Let's promote safe, orderly migration to ensure development of the sub-region — Gender Minister to ECOWAS leaders Let's promote safe, orderly migration to ensure development of the sub-region — ...

3 hours ago

OccupyGhana demands passage of Bill to tackle unexplained wealth of public officers OccupyGhana demands passage of Bill to tackle unexplained wealth of public offic...

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today Ken Ofori-Atta presents Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament today

3 hours ago

Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit to be dealt with – GES Viral video of Adisadel college student assaulting a colleague barbaric, culprit...

3 hours ago

Nigerian jailed 10years for trafficking cocaine at KIA Nigerian jailed 10years for trafficking cocaine at KIA

Just in....
body-container-line