Newmont Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation sign MoU to offer skilled ICT training in rural areas

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, one of the leading gold companies in Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation to offer skilled ICT Training to Ghanaians in rural areas.

The MOU which will last for three years will provide GHS1.7 million to support the training and provision of modern equipment for students in the rural areas while enhancing basic education through the application of technologies for uninterrupted learning.

A delegation led by Mr Kwame Addo Kuffour, Director of the company, Mr Joseph Danso, Senior Manager in charge of Sustainability at Newmont Ahafo Mines, and David Johnson, External Affairs Director on Sunday, July 23, 2023 presented a dummy cheque of the GHS 1.7 million to the foundation when they joined the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to make the fifth Akwasidee festival of the year.

Dr Kwame Addo Kuffour presenting the check to the Asantehene praised him for contributing immensely to the development of education in Ghana.

He explained that the vision of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation was in line with Newmont Ghana's quest to give back to society by supporting ICT Training in hundreds of local communities.

He noted that, although the company has its own foundation, Newmont Ghana's Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), they deemed it fit to support Asantehene's move to improve ICT Training in Ghana.

The Executive Director of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Nana Afia Kobi Prempeh on behalf of the foundation commended Newmont Ghana Gold Limited for supporting ICT education in Ghana.

She explained that the three-year MOU will afford the foundation an opportunity to reach out to thousands of children in over 150 communities in rural areas and provide them with free ICT Training.

"As part of our action plan, the foundation will provide mobile ICT camps and qualified teachers to help train our targeted children,” she stated.

She added that the support from the company will improve the lives of the beneficiaries and called on other companies to emulate the good works of Newmont Ghana Limited.