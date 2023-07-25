ModernGhana logo
GAEC searches for vendor country to purchase nuclear power plant for operation by 2030

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has begun searching for a vendor country to procure a nuclear power plant to commence operation by 2030.

According to the Commission, five countries have expressed interest in assisting Ghana in the construction of a nuclear power plant.

The vendor search and other activities such as site characterization and stakeholder engagement are part of the second phase leading to the commencement of nuclear power generation in the country.

In an interview with Citi News after the opening ceremony of an energy modelling training workshop, the Director-General of the Commission, Prof. Samuel B. Dampare, noted that discussions had been held with the five countries that have expressed interest.

“During the first phase, we had about five countries that submitted their documents. Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) engaged them, and the Ministry of Energy also engaged them. Some of them have even visited the site. Out of the five countries, four have visited the site. One could not come, but we still interacted with them,” Prof. Dampare noted.

The Director-General added that the site for the construction of the nuclear power plant has been secured, pending an assessment of the site.

One of the facilitators at the workshop, Dr. Cecil Odoi, added that the Commission has been operating a nuclear research reactor procured from China as a means to gather experience to be able to manage a nuclear power plant.

He added that their studies have shown the need to prioritize safety should Ghana commence nuclear power generation.

On his part, Energy Systems Analyst with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mario Tot, underscored the significance of modelling energy policies to guide nuclear power generation.

