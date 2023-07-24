ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free SHS: Akufo-Addo wants to strengthen human capital at 'whatever cost' – Ken Ofori-Atta defends

Education Free SHS: Akufo-Addo wants to strengthen human capital at 'whatever cost' – Ken Ofori-Atta defends
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said President Nana Akufo-Addo's reason for introducing the free senior high school programme is to strengthen human capital.

At a meeting with the business community ahead of the 2023 Mid-year Budget Review, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “There is the issue of Free Senior High School, people talk about us doing the means testing, which I agree, but we should also consider that that child is Ghanaian so the fact that the parent may not want to do it does not mean that as a Ghanaian citizen, I should not find a way for that child to go through senior high [school].”

”In terms of the genuineness in placing this country where it should be, I can assure you that President Akufo-Addo and what he thinks about is the strength of the human capital at whatever cost.

"Get people educated, and it’s limitless what they can do," Mr Ofori-Atta added.

The programme was introduced in the first year of President Akufo-Addo's first term.

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have made Ghana a case study of how not to manage an econ...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta defends free SHS policy despite calls for repeal Ken Ofori-Atta defends free SHS policy despite calls for repeal

4 hours ago

Court directs Charles Bissue to file written submission Court directs Charles Bissue to file written submission

4 hours ago

If Cecilia Abena Dapaah's cash is public money retrieve it with interest — Clement Apaak tells OSP If Cecilia Abena Dapaah's cash is public money retrieve it with interest — Cleme...

4 hours ago

GWCL threatens to shut down its plants in galamsey areas GWCL threatens to shut down its plants in galamsey areas

4 hours ago

AFP - EDUARDO SOTERAS Gabon's President Bongo to face 18 rivals in re-election bid

4 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addision BoG Governor expresses worry over huge sums of dollars kept in people's homes

4 hours ago

Ghana to deploy DAB+ in August to address radio frequency constraints Ghana to deploy DAB+ in August to address radio frequency constraints

4 hours ago

NIGERIA-CORRUPTION-OIL-ARREST. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP UK court orders convicted Nigerian ex-governor to repay Â£130m

4 hours ago

The Lekki tollgate in Lagos was the epicentre of the 2020 protests against police brutality. By Pierre FAVENNEC AFPFile Lagos under fire over plans for mass burial of 2020 protest victims

Just in....
body-container-line