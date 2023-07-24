ModernGhana logo
Passengers stranded as bridge collapses due to heavy floods at Ayerumu

Scores of market women and passengers from Ayerumu Electoral Area have been left stranded because of the collapse of a bridge after a downpour.

The situation is hampering movement, especially the transport of foodstuffs from the Ayerumu and its environs to the Municipal capital, Dambai.

Some affected people speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that authorities in the Municipality and the government had failed to fix the road problems for a long time.

Mr Dauda Phanuel, a Kia truck driver who was transporting yam and other foodstuffs to market, said the bridge on the road developed problems over six years now and residents including commuters found it difficult to travel on the stretch.

“We should have been in Dambai now for farmers to sell their yam and other farm products, but the bridge collapsed, and we could not cross”.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa, Assemblyman for KpareKpare Electoral Area, said several appeals had been made to the government and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East to provide a new steel bridge to restore economic activities and ensure free movement of residents.

GNA checks revealed that the Adonkwanta North Electoral Area and its environs predominantly farming and fishing communities facing similar challenges.

Buses loaded with fishmongers from Dadoto travelling to Greater Accra got stuck in the swirling waters overflowing its banks.

Mr Michael Nsiah Kanyinta, a teacher at Dadoto M/A said the situation rendered movement and transportation of teachers in the enclave difficult.

He said a quick response to their request would provide a sustainable measure to solving the annual problem as well as safeguard their lives as they go about their daily activities.

GNA

