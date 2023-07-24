Bawumia commissions District Hospital for Akontombra 

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the Government is determined to provide the necessary infrastructure and logistics to ensure speedier and better access to healthcare for all Ghanaians.

The Vice President gave the assurance when he commissioned an ultra-modern District Hospital at Akontombra in the Western North Region.

The 42-bed Hospital is one of the six medical facilities whose construction works began about three years ago.

The other five hospitals were a 42-bed hospital at Elubo, a 42-bed hospital at Bogoso; a 30-bed district hospital at Nsuaem; a 30-bed hospital at Wassa Dunkwa and a 30-bed Polyclinic at Mpohor at a total cost of 29 million Euros.

It is expected that by the end of August 2023, all those facilities would be ready for inauguration.

The Vice President said the ongoing facilities showed the government’s commitment to providing healthcare in line with the Universal Health Coverage policy.

There were several healthcare initiatives implemented by the government in the health sector in the past seven years such as the Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management, and Analysis System (SORMAS) eHealth System, which were significantly improving disease control and outbreak management systems.

Government, the Vice President said, was committed to transforming and deepening the use of ICT for telemedicine and teleconsultation services within the network of practice.

This integration, he said, would be extended to the Regional Hospitals, to further enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services at all levels.

“Our government’s commitment to providing quality, accessible and affordable healthcare in line with the Sustainable Development Goals remains steadfast.

“The completion of these projects in Elubo, Nsuaem, Bogoso, Wassa Dunkwa, Mpohor and Akontombra which is being inaugurated today will improve the stock of infrastructural facilities and bridge equity gaps in geographical access to health services,” the Vice President said.

