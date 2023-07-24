ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia commissions District Hospital for Akontombra 

Health Bawumia commissions District Hospital for Akontombra
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the Government is determined to provide the necessary infrastructure and logistics to ensure speedier and better access to healthcare for all Ghanaians.

The Vice President gave the assurance when he commissioned an ultra-modern District Hospital at Akontombra in the Western North Region.

724202384135-1j041q5ccw-health-hospital-inauguration22

The 42-bed Hospital is one of the six medical facilities whose construction works began about three years ago.

The other five hospitals were a 42-bed hospital at Elubo, a 42-bed hospital at Bogoso; a 30-bed district hospital at Nsuaem; a 30-bed hospital at Wassa Dunkwa and a 30-bed Polyclinic at Mpohor at a total cost of 29 million Euros.

It is expected that by the end of August 2023, all those facilities would be ready for inauguration.

The Vice President said the ongoing facilities showed the government’s commitment to providing healthcare in line with the Universal Health Coverage policy.

There were several healthcare initiatives implemented by the government in the health sector in the past seven years such as the Surveillance, Outbreak Response Management, and Analysis System (SORMAS) eHealth System, which were significantly improving disease control and outbreak management systems.

Government, the Vice President said, was committed to transforming and deepening the use of ICT for telemedicine and teleconsultation services within the network of practice.

724202384137-osjvm8x442-health-hospital-inauguration3

This integration, he said, would be extended to the Regional Hospitals, to further enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services at all levels.

“Our government’s commitment to providing quality, accessible and affordable healthcare in line with the Sustainable Development Goals remains steadfast.

“The completion of these projects in Elubo, Nsuaem, Bogoso, Wassa Dunkwa, Mpohor and Akontombra which is being inaugurated today will improve the stock of infrastructural facilities and bridge equity gaps in geographical access to health services,” the Vice President said.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have made Ghana a case study of how not to manage an econ...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta defends free SHS policy despite calls for repeal Ken Ofori-Atta defends free SHS policy despite calls for repeal

4 hours ago

Court directs Charles Bissue to file written submission Court directs Charles Bissue to file written submission

4 hours ago

If Cecilia Abena Dapaah's cash is public money retrieve it with interest — Clement Apaak tells OSP If Cecilia Abena Dapaah's cash is public money retrieve it with interest — Cleme...

4 hours ago

GWCL threatens to shut down its plants in galamsey areas GWCL threatens to shut down its plants in galamsey areas

4 hours ago

AFP - EDUARDO SOTERAS Gabon's President Bongo to face 18 rivals in re-election bid

4 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addision BoG Governor expresses worry over huge sums of dollars kept in people's homes

4 hours ago

Ghana to deploy DAB+ in August to address radio frequency constraints Ghana to deploy DAB+ in August to address radio frequency constraints

4 hours ago

NIGERIA-CORRUPTION-OIL-ARREST. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP UK court orders convicted Nigerian ex-governor to repay Â£130m

4 hours ago

The Lekki tollgate in Lagos was the epicentre of the 2020 protests against police brutality. By Pierre FAVENNEC AFPFile Lagos under fire over plans for mass burial of 2020 protest victims

Just in....
body-container-line