OSP conducts search at residence of Cecilia Abena Dapaah at Abelenkpe

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has intensified its investigations into the huge sums of money stolen from the home of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

On Monday evening, officials of the OSP conducted a search at the residence of the resigned Minister at Abelenkpe.

The search followed a press release from the OSP confirming the arrest of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

“At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

“Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP,” parts of a release from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy for keeping US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to distract the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work as excellent and productive.

The OSP has now taken an interest in the matter and started its investigation in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Modernghana News can report that the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources is cooperating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor in its investigations.