Court issues bench warrant for arrest of painter over USD40,000 fraud 

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 32-year-old painter accused of USD40,000 fraud.

Michael Ansah, alias Paa, took the amount equivalent to GHC410,1000,000.00 belonging to Mr Quacy Freeman, under the pretext of offering him a Mercedes Benz.

Ansah is expected back in Court on August 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, Fred, his accomplice, cannot be traced.

Inspector Wisdom Alorwu said Quacy Freeman, the complainant was a trader and resident of Kwabenya.

The prosecution said Ansah was a Painter residing in Ogbojo, Accra, adding that in November 2022, he went to the shop of the complainant with pictures of a certain Mercedes Benz GL.E and convinced him that, the car, which was in the United States of America belonged to him.

He claimed he had bought the said vehicle and had been using same in the USA for some time now.

The prosecution said the accused produced a document supporting his entitlement to the vehicle.

It said that based on that, the accused person told the complainant to pay USS40,000.00 for him to ship the said vehicle for him.

The prosecution said the accused person after that introduced Fred to the complainant as the one who was keeping the vehicle in safe custody and that he would ship the vehicle.

The accused person demanded and collected a sum of USS40,000.00 equivalent to GHe410,100.00 from the complainant and promised to deliver the vehicle within one month but failed.

The prosecution said on June 05, 2022, the complainant reported the case to the Police and the following day he was arrested at Kwabenya.

During his arrest, the accused had a fierce struggle with the Police, and he managed to escape.

He was later traced to his hideout and arrested.

The prosecution said during the investigation, the accused person admitted the offences in his cautioned statement and stated that he was unable to ship the said vehicle because it was a vehicle, he stole from someone in the USA.

GNA

