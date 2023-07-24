BoG Governor expresses worry over huge sums of dollars kept in people's homes

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison has shared his view on the large volumes of dollars being kept in the homes of people.

Speaking at the 113th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press conference in Accra on Monday, July 24, the BoG Governor was asked about the $1 million stolen from the home of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In his response, Dr. Ernest Addison explained that he could not get into the matter because it was in court.

He, however, indicated that it’s a big worry that people could be keeping some much dollars at home.

“It is a worry to all of us but it is matter in court so there is not much to say about it,” Dr. Ernest Addison told the press.

Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy around the US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis stolen from her home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to affect the important work being done by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work during her period in government as excellent and productive.

In the latest development, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has placed the former Minister under arrest today.

Special Prosecutor Kiss Agyebeng in the press release said authorised officers have been assigned to question the Minister.

“At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

“Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP,” parts of the release by the Office of the Special Prosecutor said.