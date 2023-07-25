UE/R: Navrongo Health Research Center holds Durbar of Chiefs to share successes

The Navrongo Health Research Center (NHRC) in the Upper East Region has organized a day’s durbar to share major milestones chalked by the Center to the Chiefs of the Kassena–Nankana Districts and other stakeholders.

Since the inception of the Navrongo Health Research Center (NHRC) in 1988 by the British, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) have been working with the full support of the Chiefs and people of the Kassena-Nankana area in the administration of Vitamin A supplementation among others. In 1992, the Ministry of Health made it the first Research Center in the country which grew from strength to strength to date.

The Director of the Center, Dr. Patrick Ansah stated in an interview that the Centre could not have attained success without the cooperation of the Chiefs and people. He said NHRC is a community-based Research Centre that strongly work in collaboration with the community, engaging them and seeking their views of how they want some things to be done.

According to him, the move is the social aspect of integrating the community into the research with such novel events as the durbar.

Dr. Ansah indicated that the durbar was, therefore, to account to the Chiefs the liberties given them, what the Research Centre has done within the year and the next direction of their research work.

Dr. Victor Asola of the Biomedical Science Department of the Navrongo Health Research Centre (NHRC), who gave an update on some key findings said the Centre has in collaboration with the Naval Medical Research Unit of the United States of America, the Walter Reed Army Institute for Medical Research (WRAIMR), and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) set a robust system known as the Navrongo Integrated Surveillance Project (NISP) which helps them pick up a signal of most disease early for study.

Dr. Asola indicated that early detection enables the center to screen repeatedly in order to determine the likelihood of any disease which may become endemic or pandemic and to report speedily to authorities to start putting measures in place to forestall any eventuality