Excellence Awards: Tamale Technical DASA visits Northern Regional Minister, prominent chiefs

The Tamale Technical University branch of the Dagbon Student's Association has paid a courtesy call on the Northern regional Minister to seek his blessings and officially inform him about the Association's maiden Excellence Awards/Miss DASA ahead of time.

President of the Association, H.E Fuseini Hassan Nantogma explained the concept of the scheme to the landlord of the region, stating that it's geared towards reducing or eradicating negative social vices on campus, instilling discipline, and improving teaching and learning.

He was optimistic that the award scheme would help support the fight against drugs, bleaching and poor performance at the school.

The Minister, Alhaji Shaini Alhassan Shaibu welcome the idea and urges other youth groupings to roll out similar impactful programs.

According to him, drug abuse and immoral behavior are now common among the youth. This he said, the awards scheme would have an impact on the situation.

“This initiative is worth commending, intake of drugs especially Tramadol is now common in Tamale and am worried about it, now that you the youth are bringing out this scheme to help streamline your colleague Students and other youth groupings my palace will support the course, take your studies very serious and became better people tomorrow,” he stated.

He advised the leadership to include other ethnic groups in Dagbon in the subsequent events.

He encouraged the youth of Dagbon and Ghana at large to abstain from drug abuse and concentrate much on their studies.

Mr. Hassan further appealed for support from individuals, organizations and chiefs for the success of the maiden event.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Association visited the chief of Choggu, Tamale DAKPEMA, Lamashei-Naa and Wurishei Naa.

The date for the Excellence Awards/Miss DASA is Saturday 29th July 2023, and it starts at 1:00pm.

