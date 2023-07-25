36 SHSs end regional sports festival in Bono East

The Bono East Regional Sports Festival has ended in Techiman with 36 Senior High Schools across the Bono East Region participating.

34 mixed Senior High Schools and two single schools in six zones participated in the competition to select a formidable team in all sporting disciplines to represent the Region at the National Sports Festival scheduled for Takoradi in the Western Region.

The competition which was opened on Monday the 17th of July 2023 by Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan Bono East Regional Minister on Monday ended on Friday the 21st July 2023.

Alhaji Adams Muazu Bono East Regional Physical Education and Sports Coordinator disclosed this in an interview with this reporter on Monday at the Ameyaw Akumfi Sports Stadium in Techiman of the Bono East Region.

Alhaji Muazu commended the participants for putting out their best to attract the attention of the selection team to represent the Region in the upcoming national sports festival in October this year.

He indicated that discipline and hard work would lead them to success as that was the only factor to gain success in the sporting arena among other things, saying sports is an avenue for national development however the need to take it seriously was paramount.

Alhaji Muazu appealed to stakeholders including individuals, government, non-governmental agencies, and philanthropists to support the course in developing sports in the region since it was one of the ways to showcase the best of the young region to the world among others.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister urged the participants to remain obedient and abide by the rules and regulations governing the competition since it would contribute to their success in the upcoming national games.

He said sports were the root of discipline and therefore need to remain disciplined in order to achieve the intended aim of being a sports personality.

Mr Adu-Gyan indicated that when sports is taken seriously it could earn one a lot of income, citing the development of education, health, job creation and agricultural development among other things.

He noted that such festivals would promote unity, friendship and foster a common national interest that would go a long way to project a goal for nation-building among others.

He assured of the region's commitment to supporting sports grow since there were untapped sporting talents which are yet to be explored.

He urged the new regional team to go all out and bring home medals and trophies.

In the Soccer competition, Zone B” emerged winner while Zone E” won first place for Girls. In the volley discipline Zone C” came first for Girls while Zone A” came first for Boys. In athletics Zone E” Boys and Girls won the first position. In the cross country marathon, Zone E” both Boys and Girls won the first positions.

In the netball competition, Zone C” Girls came first, while Zone B” Boys and Girls won the first place in the Table Tennis completion. In Badminton Zone B” Boys and Girls again won. In the hand ball game Zone E” Boys and Girls emerged winners. Meanwhile, the overall winners of the Bono East Regional Sports Festival went to Zone E” Boys and Girls.