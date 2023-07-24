Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, has called on the government to act swiftly in appointing a competent replacement for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

This urgent call follows the resignation of the former Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah following reports of huge sums of money in foreign and local currencies stolen from her residence in Abelemkpe.

During an interview on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, Dr. Asah-Asante underscored the critical importance of the Ministry and stressed that the President should not delay in making a new appointment.

He said, "The appointment of a new minister should be sooner than later because the clock is ticking and time is not on our side."

“We need a replacement quickly so that the person will come and move into action and get things done," Dr. Asah-Asante noted.

He emphasised that the incoming Minister must be proactive in tackling the existing challenges and driving initiatives to improve sanitation and water resources management in the country.

“Remember that the Ministry is one of the important Ministries, and it has a lot to do with our forward march toward dealing with this economic challenge we find ourselves in,” he stated.

According to the Political Science Lecturer, while loyalty is essential, the primary consideration should be the individual's proven track record and capability to deliver results.

"Obviously, the first and foremost consideration is that you need somebody who is competent.

“There is an academic conversation where people are saying that you need somebody who is loyal and all that, but my thinking is that loyalty cannot supersede productivity or results, so we need somebody who has the proven track record to replace her," he stated.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy for keeping US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to distract the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work as excellent and productive.

The OSP has now taken an interest in the matter and started its investigation in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Modernghana News can report that the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources is cooperating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor in its investigations.