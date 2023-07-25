ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.07.2023 Social News

NBU-YEC officers to roll out mobile training at Ejisu Municipality

By Enock Akonnor || Contributor
NBU-YEC officers to roll out mobile training at Ejisu Municipality
25.07.2023 LISTEN

Officers of the NBU-YEC, an SOS Children's Villages-Netherlands funded project will soon be rolling out mobile training for persons who have undergone the Family Strengthening Programs (FSP) of the SOS Children's Village-Ghana.

They will equip them with soft skills training as a way of adding up to the hard skills training they received through the program.

The intervention targets youth who after their completion of FSP have started their own business, those who are yet to start their business and those undergoing apprenticeship.

Ejisu municipality is the focus of the mobile training and beneficiaries live in communities including Ejisu, Onwe, Essienimpong and Kobease.

Roberta Aryeetey, NBU-YEC coordinator disclosed the above move in an interview with the media.

Her engagement with the press was staged on the sidelines of a day's engagement that trainers of the NBU-YEC project had with the beneficiaries of the Family Strengthening programme.

At the meeting, the trainers used the occasion to identify areas they (beneficiaries) need to be trained on.

Roberta Aryeetey told the press that they realized that a number of them have much to learn.

Among them are customer relations, business finance, business registration and others.

Detailing the media on the mobile training, she said the plan is to actually take the service to the beneficiaries in their communities as the hub operates from Asokore Mampong Municipality.

"This time this activity is a mobile service where the trainers will go into the communities to give the training to them".

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Picture credit: Forbes Twitter’s new 'X' Logo symbolizes company's future vision – CEO

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa After the alleged theft, how much was left at Cecilia Dapaah’s house? – Sulemana...

2 hours ago

NPP Flagbearership Race: Bawumia has won in spirit; were waiting to make him president in 2024 —Joseph Cudjoe NPP Flagbearership Race: ‘Bawumia has won in spirit; we’re waiting to make him p...

2 hours ago

Youve been in politics for 30years but Ghanaians cant remember you for any policy —Bawumia jabs Mahama ‘You’ve been in politics for 30years but Ghanaians can’t remember you for any po...

2 hours ago

'Sanballats and Tobiahs criticising Alans 'pay polling station executives' policy will fail – Ablema Afeku 'Sanballats and Tobiahs’ criticising Alan’s 'pay polling station executives' pol...

2 hours ago

Sherry Ayittey was a bulwark both in PNDC era and our present democratic dispensation — Ofosu Ampofo mourns ‘Sherry Ayittey was a bulwark both in PNDC era and our present democratic dispen...

3 hours ago

Even if NPP members are caught in the act stealing they will deny it— Edudzi Tamakloe on Cecilia Dapaah's resignation ‘Even if NPP members are caught in the act stealing they will deny it’— Edudzi T...

3 hours ago

Quickly appoint a competent replacement for Cecilia Dapaah, time not on our side —Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante ‘Quickly appoint a competent replacement for Cecilia Dapaah, time not on our sid...

3 hours ago

Tema West MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah Cecilia Abena Dapaah wasn't strategic in reporting house theft to police; it sho...

3 hours ago

Free SHS: Its a good initiative helping to produce high literacy; no govt can cancel it —Anyidoho Free SHS: ‘It’s a good initiative helping to produce high literacy; no gov’t can...

Just in....
body-container-line