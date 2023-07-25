NBU-YEC officers to roll out mobile training at Ejisu Municipality

25.07.2023 LISTEN

Officers of the NBU-YEC, an SOS Children's Villages-Netherlands funded project will soon be rolling out mobile training for persons who have undergone the Family Strengthening Programs (FSP) of the SOS Children's Village-Ghana.

They will equip them with soft skills training as a way of adding up to the hard skills training they received through the program.

The intervention targets youth who after their completion of FSP have started their own business, those who are yet to start their business and those undergoing apprenticeship.

Ejisu municipality is the focus of the mobile training and beneficiaries live in communities including Ejisu, Onwe, Essienimpong and Kobease.

Roberta Aryeetey, NBU-YEC coordinator disclosed the above move in an interview with the media.

Her engagement with the press was staged on the sidelines of a day's engagement that trainers of the NBU-YEC project had with the beneficiaries of the Family Strengthening programme.

At the meeting, the trainers used the occasion to identify areas they (beneficiaries) need to be trained on.

Roberta Aryeetey told the press that they realized that a number of them have much to learn.

Among them are customer relations, business finance, business registration and others.

Detailing the media on the mobile training, she said the plan is to actually take the service to the beneficiaries in their communities as the hub operates from Asokore Mampong Municipality.

"This time this activity is a mobile service where the trainers will go into the communities to give the training to them".