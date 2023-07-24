ModernGhana logo
Cecilia Abena Dapaah wasn't strategic in reporting house theft to police; it should’ve been private – Carlos Ahenkorah

Headlines Tema West MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Tema West MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament for Tema West, has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding resigned Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and the huge sums of money stolen from her home.

In an interview on United Television on Monday, July 24, Mr Ahenkorah stated that Mrs Dapaah should have known better given her public stature as a politician.

Mr Ahenkorah argued that even if the money was genuinely acquired, Mrs Dapaah as a high-profile politician would compel people to make claims of corruption against her.

By taking the issue to the police, he noted that she opened herself up for intense public scrutiny.

"Cecilia Dapaah wasn't strategic; she should have refrained from taking the case to court, considering her public image," Ahenkorah said.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah resigned as Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources over the controversy for keeping US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at home.

In her resignation letter, she indicated that she has taken the decision to leave her post because she does not want what is going on to distract the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Accepting the resignation letter, President Akufo-Addo thanked Cecilia Dapaah for her services, describing her work as excellent and productive.

The OSP has now taken an interest in the matter and started its investigation in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Modernghana News can report that the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources is cooperating with the Office of the Special Prosecutor in its investigations.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

