Social News Free SHS: Its a good initiative helping to produce high literacy; no govt can cancel it —Anyidoho
Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has shown support for the free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme initiated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

During a recent visit to the Anlo Awomefia Senior High School in his hometown last weekend, Mr Anyidoho took the opportunity to share his views with the media, emphasizing the positive impact of the Free SHS programme.

While acknowledging that there are challenges associated with the policy, he highlighted its significant contributions to boosting the literacy rate in Ghana.

"It's a very good programme, and it is really helping to produce a lot of literates in the country, which is very important to the development of the nation.

“So, I believe the programme has come to stay, and no government can cancel it," he said.

Mr Anyidoho pointed out that the Free SHS initiative has opened doors for alot of students, including some of his own family members.

He stated, “Many Ghanaians have benefited from the policy, and it has enabled more students to attend university and contribute meaningfully to the country's economic growth.”

As a resident of Anyako, Mr Anyidoho was notably involved in the construction of the Anlo Awomefia Senior High School's ultra-modern dining/assembly hall, complete with auxiliary facilities like a modern kitchen.

He commended the impact of the Free SHS policy on the school, stating that the school has experienced a significant increase in student enrollment since its implementation.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News Reporter

