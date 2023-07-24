ModernGhana logo
Armed men kill shoppers at Kwame Danso

Some armed men on Saturday night at Kwame Danso in the Sene West District took advantage of a brief power outage and robbed mobile phone sellers killing two persons in the process and injured three others.

The sad incident took place at about 7:40pm on Saturday night according to information available to the DAILY GUIDE.

The armed men, numbered about four, attacked the mobile phone shop and killed Adamu Ibrahim 40, and Abubarkar Karim, 19 who were then in the shop.

They also shot three persons in the course of the robbery and inflicted gunshot wounds on them.

The deceased Adamu Ibrahim and Abubakar Karim both Muslims have been released to the family for burial according to sources.

The robbers made away with mobile phones and phone accessories worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Daily Guide sources explain that the robbers entered the shop some few minutes after the power went off within the Kwame Danso community and left the scene a few minutes before the power was restored.

The injured have also been sent to a hospital at Yeji for further treatment.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made at the time of filling this report according to the Sene West District Police Command.

Families of the deceased have therefore appealed to the police to do all they can to investigate the fatal incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

The incident has put fear among community members thereby hindering their daily activities.

-DGN online

