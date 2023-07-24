Captain Smart begs as Sefwi Chiefs perform rituals to overturn curses initially pronounced on him

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart with Media General’s Onua TV in Accra who recently incurred the wrath of the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region has been begging for forgiveness.

It would be recalled that recently Captain Smart was alleged to have described the Western North region as the most useless region created by the current government in a video recording.

In the video, believed to be excerpts from one of his Onua TV morning show programme dubbed “Maakye” and which went viral, Captain Smart could not fathom why the president made such a mistake by creating the region.

The alleged pronouncements by Captain Smart in the video recording did not go down well with the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso.

The chiefs therefore performed some rituals by slaughtering a sheep and called on the gods to deal with Captain Smart and anyone who denigrate the chiefs in the area.

Probably, after realizing that his comments were distasteful, Captain Smart has eaten the humble pie and has apologized to the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso.

The television cum radio presenter did not personally go to Sefwi Wiawso because it was alleged that if he had set foot in the area, the youth would have attacked him.

Captain Smart therefore ran to the Essikado Omanhene, Nana Kobina Nketsia V and appealed to him to go to the Sefwi Wiawso Omanhene to plead for forgiveness on his behalf.

Nana Kobina Nketsia then travelled to Sefwi Wiawso together with the chief of Apremdo near Takoradi, Nana Egya Kwamena and some staff of Onua TV and met with the Sefwi Wiawso Omanhene to apologize on behalf of Captain Smart.

Addressing the elders of the area after the rituals to overturn the alleged curses pronounced on Captain Smart had been performed, the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Okayakyie Kwasi Bumangama II noted that he has a lot of respect for the Essikado Omanhene, that was why he accepted the apology.

He said, “We used to be part of the Western Regional House of chiefs and Nana Kobina Nketsia was a close friend and so I have to accept the apology. We have even invited him to our festival this year”.

He told the gathering that prior to the apology, Captain Smart called him on phone and indicated that he knew him (Sefwi Wiawso Omanhene) very well since the time he (Captain) was with Adom TV.

“So I asked Captain Smart, why did you make those comments to disgrace the chiefs and people in the area, if indeed you knew me well”, he added.

He continued “We want him to understand that the creation of the Western North region has really benefitted we the people here”.

Nana Kobina Nketsia was grateful to the Sefwi Wiawso Omanhene and his elders for accepting Captain Smart’s apology.

