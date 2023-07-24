ModernGhana logo
Serwaa Amihere still at GHOne — Nana Aba Anamoah angrily blasts blogger over "fake" resignation report

Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah
Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah, General Manager of GHOne Television and Starr FM has debunked rumors that popular broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has resigned from EIB Network.

On Monday, July 24, social media blogger Sika Official tweeted that Serwaa Amihere had resigned from GHOne TV.

However, Ms Anamoah was quick to dismiss the claims, expressing disappointment in the blogger for spreading fake news.

"I never pictured you as a fake blogger. Turns out you’re more unprofessional than the others. Such a shame. Serwaa has not resigned from GHOne," Anamoah tweeted angrily in response.

Serwaa Amihere is a popular Ghanaian broadcaster and news anchor.

She has been working with GHOne TV for several years and hosts the weekend sports show 'Cheers.'

Ms Amihere rose to fame as a producer on the award-winning current affairs program 'State of Affairs' hosted by Nana Aba Anamoah.

She is a three-time winner of the Radio and Television Personality Awards' 'Best TV Newscaster of the Year.'

