'Reviving Komenda sugar factory requires transparent governance'— Franklin Cudjoe

The founding president of IMANI Africa policy think tank, Franklin Cudjoe has outlined recommendations for reviving the struggling Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post on Monday, July 24, Mr Cudjoe questioned the proper role of government in business ventures like the sugar factory.

"Has government any more interventionist role in sugar, rice and airlines apart from regulating sensibly?" Cudjoe asked.

The policy analyst said it will take a minimum of $90 million to properly revive the factory and plantation, far more than the $36 million initially budgeted.

According to him, at least 1,000 hectares of land are needed to grow enough sugar cane to feed the factory.

Mr Cudjoe accused the government of inflating cash flow projections to justify under-capitalizing the business.

He said a "superior marketing plan" is needed to sell the projected 46,000 tons of sugar per year.

"It must create the right investment atmosphere, with corruption free transparent governance," Cudjoe wrote regarding the proper role of government.

He urged government to focus on infrastructure, education, healthcare and security so businesses can thrive independently.