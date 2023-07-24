N/R: Physician assistants to withdraw OPD services today

Northern Regional Wing of the Ghana Physician Assistant Association has released a road map for their intended strike action.

According to the road map, PAs in the Northern Region will withdraw all out patient department (OPD) services from today, Monday, 24 July, to Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

Withdrawal of emergency services will begin on Thursday, 27 July, to Monday, 31 July 2023.

The physician assistants in the Northern Region will also withdraw all services including emergencies from Tuesday, 1 August 2023, if their concerns are not addressed.

The Graduate Physician Assistants Association of Ghana had hinted at plans to embark on a strike action over what it describes as discrimination against its profession.

The association accused government of undermining the physician assistants’ profession.

According to the association, “they stopped some PA training schools, failed candidates who sat for licensing, and strangulated PA postings by the government instead of developing the profession.”

The association wanted government to address these concerns or else it would embark on a strike action effective Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The General Secretary of the Association, Joel Tetteh Padi, stressed PAs deserve recognition and respect as they are qualified graduates.

He recalled an incident which occurred in 2018 involving a PA who was put into incarceration for almost two weeks.

Mr Padi also condemned the Ghana Medical and Dental Council’s directive preventing PAs from signing some patient form without doctors’ supervision in relation to sick leave and rest.

He indicated that PAs particularly those in rural areas have to seek approval from doctors in urban areas to enable them submit forms for patient care.

—classfmonline